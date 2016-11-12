Review: Jerry Sadowitz - Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Jery Sadowitz may be the bete noire of alternative comedy but there is no way you can ignore him.

The self-confessed psychopath, comedian-cum-magician opened his show at the Tyne Theatre with a non-stop tirade against politicians, young people, the disabled and muslims among others that left the audience breathless with shock and laughter.

But you can’t say Sadowitz is prejudice - he hates everyone equally!

The sheer pace and ferociousness of Sadowitz’s delivery means it can be hard to keep up with him - another joke rattles past as you are still laughing from the last one.

Sadowitz is now 55 but age has certainly not mellowed him - in fact he seems blacker and full of bile than ever.

Sadowitz wore several hats throughout the show, including a Nazi cap with the word ‘Gestapo’ on the front, and a Chinese conical hat.

The comedian explained he tells his most offensive jokes wearing different hats so that his critics can excuse his abusive outbursts as ‘character performance’.

He is also well known for his sleight of hand magic, but it was kept to a brief spot at the end of the show.

Sadowitz joked that he includes a small amount of magic in his set so as to trick venues into thinking he’s performing a magic show with a smattering of light comedy.

He remains the last great alterative British comedian, not for the faint-hearted. Long may he reign.

- Ian Monaghan