Scouse comic superstar John Bishop announces North East dates

Comedy superstar John Bishop is returning to the North East with his new live show, Winging It.

Winging It will see the Scouse funnyman back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style.

John Bishop.

He will perform two nights at the Metro Radio Arena on November 8 and 9 next year.

His last tour, Supersonic, was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim.

Rollercoaster in 2012 was also a sell-out, and followed the successes of his Sunshine tour in 2011 and the Elvis Has Left The Building show in 2010, for which he was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award.

He said: "When I start this new tour, it will be three years since my last live show, Supersonic, which is the longest break I've ever had.

"I'm very much looking forward to getting back on the road - there really is nothing like performing stand-up in front of a live audience.

"The new show is called Winging It, and in some respects having come to comedy relatively late, it sometimes feels like that’s what I'm doing in life! But I'm enjoying every minute of it."

Tickets, priced from £25, will go on sale at 10am on Thursday 6 October, and are available online HERE, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Arena box office.