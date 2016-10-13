Show announcement: Dirty Dancing to twirl back to Sunderland Empire

One of the most popular shows ever staged at Sunderland Empire is coming back.

It’s been announced that Dirty Dancing will be twirling back to the High Street West theatre from June 26 - July 1 next year.

The current tour has proved so popular the production company has added dates for 2017 - with tickets going on sale on Monday, October 17.

The cast for the Sunderland date will be announced closer to the time.

Based on the hit film of the same name, it tells the story of Baby and Johnny as they fall in love in the summer of 1963 and features tracks Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

Dirty Dancing –The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history.

The production became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over two million people during its five year run.

The touring version went on to become one of the best-selling at Sunderland Empire.

•Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Monday from the Box Office on High Street West, via the ticket centre 0844 871 3022* or www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland *calls cost up to 7p per minute plus standard network charges. Booking and transaction fees may apply to telephone and online bookings.