Walking With Dinosaurs spectacular makes arena return

An arena show which takes the audience back to the days of the dinosaurs is returning to the North East.

Walking With Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular is coming to the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle from July 20 to 22 next year.

It stars TV presenter Michaela Strachan alongside 18 life-size dinosaurs featuring the latest state-of-the-art technology.

The show has been seen by more than 9 million people in 250 cities around the world, and was last in the North East in 2013.

Audiences should prepare to be amazed as the greatest creatures ever to walk the earth return before their eyes.

The $20million production, featuring the Stegosaurus, raptors and the terrifying T-Rex, is the biggest and best dinosaur show in the world.

Young and old alike can watch them walk, hear them roar, and see their fight for survival and supremacy depicted in almost cinematic realism.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday online, from the booking hotline 0844 493 6666 or in person from the Box Office.