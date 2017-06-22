What a feeling! Flashdance announces one-week run at Sunderland Empire

Dust off your leg warmers! Flashdance - The Musical is coming to town.

Returning to the UK stage for the first time since 2011 and starring Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton, Flashdance will be staged at Sunderland Empire in September.

The show, adapted from the 1980s film, first premiered on the stage in 2008 and toured up and down the country, finishing with a 16-week run in London's West End.

This adaptation will also star Ben Adams, who shot to fame as a member of boy band A1. He has since worked with a whole host of artists, including Craig David, Alexandra Burke and JLS, as a singer-songwriter and producer.

Speaking of her role as Alex, an 18-year-old welder by day with aspirations of becoming a professional dancer, Joanne said: "This is just another dream come true.

"I think everyone in the world whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear 'What a Feeling', remember that iconic scene at the end of the film and I'm so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night in a UK tour, along with fabulous numbers like 'She's a Maniac'.

Joanne Clifton, of Strictly Come Dancing, will star alongside A1's Ben Adams in Flashdance.

"I'm over the moon. It's another amazing opportunity in my musical theatre career and I can once again sing and act alongside dancing.

"I just hope the water's not too cold when it falls on me."

Flashdance - The Musical will be at Sunderland Empire from September 11, 2017 until September 16, 2017.

Will you be going along?