WIN: Family tickets to see Running Wild on stage

Children’s adventure tale Running Wild will spring to life on the Theatre Royal Newcastle stage next month – and you and your family could be there for free.

We have a family ticket for four to give away for the show which tells the story of Lilly who, whilst on holiday with her mother in Indonesia, takes an elephant ride.

During the ride, Oona, the elephant, suddenly becomes anxious and runs from the beach deep into the jungle.

With Lilly on her back, they escape moments before a tsunami hits the island.

Miles from civilisation, at first there’s wonder, discovery and tree-top adventures with the orangutans, but, as thoughts turn to her mother left behind on the beach, and wild tigers prowl, and hunger hits, Lilly must now learn to survive the rainforest.

Michael Morpurgo’s novel, based on a true story, is brought to life in this award-winning production, complete with life-size puppets.

The lead role is shared by actresses Jemima Bennett, India Brown and Annika Whiston, who will be joined by Kazeem Toisin Amore (Dad/Red Bandana), Liz Crowther (Grandma), Stephen Hoo (Mahout/Kaya), Corinna Powlesland (Dr Geraldine), Jack Sandle (Anthony) and Balvinder Sopal (Mum) in the much-anticipated adaptation by Samuel Adamson.

The puppeteers will be Darcy Collins (Frank, the baby orangutan), Romina Hytten (orangutan Mani Head), Fred Davis (Mani Body), Elisa de Grey (elephant Oona Trunk), James Charlton (Oona Head), Michael Peters (Oona Heart), and Wela Mbusi (Oona Hind), with Gareth Aled and Scarlet Wilderink as alternate puppeteers.

l Running Wild is at Theatre Royal Newcastle from May 9-13. Tickets from Tel. 08448 11 21 21

The family ticket prize comprises four tickets for the opening night on Tuesday, May 9, at 7pm and at least one must be an adult over the age of 18. The performance has a recommended age of 6+.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: who wrote Running Wild? Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by April 27.