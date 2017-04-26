Win tickets to see King of Pop at Billingham Forum

Get to ready to moonwalk when King of Pop brings the music of Michael Jackson to Billingham Forum.

King of Pop, which is touring the country, stars top impersonator Navi - and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of tickets to give away to the show on Tuesday, May 9, worth £46.

The winner will get to find out why Navi’s authentic moves earned him a standing ovation from Michael Jackson himself after he hired Navi to perform at two of his birthday parties.

The impersonator was also chosen by Michael to be his official body double.

Navi is joined on stage on the tour by Jackson’s original lead guitarist, Jennifer Batten.

Jennifer was Michael’s “right-hand woman” on three sell-out world tours. She was initially hand-picked to play on the Bad Tour but Michael was so impressed that she joined him on the road for the next ten years, playing on his Dangerous and HIStory tours to more than 4.5 million fans worldwide.

Together, Navi and Jennifer take fans on a trip down musical memory lane, from the early days of the Jackson 5 songs to hits such as Thriller and Smooth Criminal.

•Tickets for the show are available from the Billingham Forum box office on Tel. 01642 552663 or www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk

•To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to King of Pop on May 9 answer this question: what was the name of Michael Jackson’s home?

A) Graceland

B) Neverland

C) Disneyland

Fill in your answer and contact details on the coupon and return it with the tokens in today’s and tomorrow’s Mail to King of Pop competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA.

You will need two tokens to enter and entries will need to be submitted by May 5.