X Factor finalist Lola ready for pantomime debut

It’s four days and counting until the curtain goes up on a glittering stage production - and singing sensation Lola Saunders can’t wait.

The X Factor 2014 finalist will star in her first ever pantomime when she appears at the Forum Theatre in Billingham.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk.

East Boldon singer Lola plays the principal girl Jill, in Jack and the Beanstalk in a cast filled with talented television stars.

She is relishing the opportunity to bring smiles to thousands of faces over Christmas.

Opening night is this Saturday and the show runs until Sunday, January 8.

The 22-year-old admitted: “I am really lucky to to have my first panto in the area that has always supported me. I have got a lot of support round here.

“The cast is amazing. Everyone has been so welcoming to me, knowing it is my first panto.”

There will be nerves, she admitted, but Lola added: “Nerves make it more exciting. It is the adrenaline. If you didn’t get nervous you would not be able to have that drive.”

The show, she said, was packed with fun elements, adding: “It is a really good fun and light-hearted panto.”

Lola is joined by a great line-up which includes Danny Walters (who plays Tiger Dyke in Benidorm), Kurtis Stacey (who starred as Alex Moss in Emmerdale), Craig Ansell, the Harper Brothers, Charlie Cairoli, Victoria Holtom, Barnaby and Tony Bayliss.

And Forum bosses are expecting packed audiences for the show which has tickets from £16.

To book, go to www.forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk or call the box office on (01642) 552663.