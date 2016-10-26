Are these the 10 best innuendos from the Great British Bake Off series seven?

As series seven of The Great British Bake Off comes to an end, fans of the cake contest will be hoping to see it bow out on some showstopping innuendos.

The programme and its presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, and judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry are renowned for their cheeky comments throughout each episode of the genteel show, with viewers tuning in to see what saucy jokes they will get away with each week.

But as this will be the final instalment under the current team and the replacement stars for the new Channel 4 version, other than Hollywood, have not been announced, many will want to see the cheekiness ramped up tonight for old times' sake.

Here are 10 of the best innuendos from series seven so far.

:: Contestant Jane Beedle, explaining that Hollywood had just given her pies a feel:

"Paul's just given them a squeeze and gave me a look."

:: Contestant Candice Brown, making her sausage meat, black pudding and apple amuse-bouches:

"Just giving it good squeeze together to make sure I can see the distribution of it, see if I need a bit more sausage. It's good to get your hands in and give your sausages a good squeeze."

:: Hollywood, admiring Berry's Bakewell Tart:

"No soggy bottom there, Mary."

:: Hollywood, explaining how small he likes his amuse-bouches:

"I know I've got a big mouth, but I'm talking inch and a half max."

:: Giedroyc quizzes Candice Brown over her pancake-flipping technique.

Giedroyc: "Are you a tosser or a flipper?"

Brown: "Oh, I'm a tosser all the way, Mel."

:: Announcing the week's theme.

"It's bread week - this is your chance to get your dough prodded by Paul Hollywood's digits of doom."

:: Perkins and contestant Kate Barmby on how her technical challenge was faring.

Perkins: "Kate, how are your balls?"

Kate: "I'm just pinching their bottoms."

:: "I think your sister tastes lovely" - Paul gives his verdict on contestant Val Stones' gingerbread version of her sibling.

:: "Can you come and grab my jugs please?" - Candice Brown requires Giedroyc's help with accoutrements to her pub showstopper.

:: Jane Beedle on how to make a good praline.

"Just shove the nuts in."