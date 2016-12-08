Big Interview: By Royal Appointment - When Phillip Met Prince Philip: 60 Years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

As The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award enters a landmark year, Phillip Schofield explores the work of the Charity through exclusive access to many major celebratory events, as well as speaking to members of the Royal Family, including The Duke of Edinburgh and The Earl and Countess of Wessex about their involvement.

As well as attending a special Gold Award Presentation in the garden at Buckingham Palace, Phillip will look back at the early days of the DofE and gain a close perspective on The Duke of Edinburgh’s work and the dedicated effort the Charity makes in supporting the development of young people all over the world.

Phillip will meet The Duke of Edinburgh as he reflects on the achievement award he set up in 1956 and talks about its positive impact on the young people who take part, and he will also speak with The Earl and Countess of Wessex about the global reach of the DofE as well as their own roles in the continuing success of the Charity.

Additionally, to mark its 60th year, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award has created a one-time-only Diamond Challenge and thrown its doors wide open to applicants of all ages, whether newcomers or former participants, encouraging them – Phillip Schofield included, who undertakes a wing walk - to carry out their own personal ‘challenge’ so that they can raise money for the DofE Charity and receive a special Diamond Anniversary Challenge Pin.

60 Years of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a unique celebration of the six decades’ worth of work of the DofE, designed to encourage personal discovery and self-reliance, with millions of young people spanning 141 countries and territories having done their DofE since 1956; and where, in the UK alone, over 2.5 million Awards have been achieved by young people.

We caught up with Phillip Schofield...

How did you feel when the chance to make this documentary came up?

“I am a very open Royalist, and I’m a big fan of the Duke of Edinburgh, because I love the fact that he just doesn’t take any nonsense. He has a formidable reputation, which I think at his venerable age he is entirely entitled to have. He is very much his own man and he doesn’t suffer fools at all. If I get to that age, I want to be like that.”



Was it an intimidating prospect, meeting the Duke of Edinburgh?

“I was very nervous because he doesn’t like talking about himself, so that’s quite an interesting place to start from. I think, from my point of view, we got on really well, but following in his footsteps for these months, I mean I’ve just briefly touched a part of it, it’s extraordinary the workload he takes on.”



What did you discover after spending time around the Duke?

“On one occasion I watched him shake about 4000 hands, he chatted with everyone…he was as sprightly at the end of the day as he was at the beginning. His memory is a sharp as a razor, he takes everything on board, he doesn’t miss a trick and in that respect, I wasn’t in any way disappointed. He was exactly what I’d hoped he would be, the man that I thought he would be. So he didn’t let me down.”



There is some amazing access in this documentary?

“What was lovely with this documentary was the access to the Palaces. It got to the stage where I’d arrive at Buckingham Palace and they’d say, ‘Oh, are you back, we sorting you out a room?’ And to get up to Holyrood, and Bagshot Park, into the living room of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, just incredible.”



The Countess of Wessex does her own Diamond Challenge bike ride?

“The Countess of Wessex’s bike ride was extraordinary and to have the privilege of chatting to her in her own sitting room, with the training bike outside in the hall, and then to be with the family as she arrived back at Buckingham Palace after finishing her challenge, that was a really lovely moment.”

Did you undertake the DofE Award at school?

“The DofE Award didn’t really cross my radar at school, and it’s a shame because I would have liked to have done it. So I thought I’d better do something, and with it being the 60th anniversary, there’s the Diamond Challenge, which is for people who didn’t do it or would like to renew what they did. I thought long and hard about what I could do, so I did a wing walk. I don’t scare easily and I absolutely loved it!”

When Phillip Met Prince Philip... is on Monday at 9pm on ITV.