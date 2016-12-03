Big preview: Catching a real-life monster - In Plain Sight comes to ITV

The first episode opens as Detective William Muncie is celebrating his 40th birthday at home with his friends and family when a birthday card is hand delivered.

The card is signed Peter Thomas Manuel and takes Muncie back to 1946 when he saw Manuel arrested and imprisoned for the sexual assault of three women.

Nine years later Manuel is out of prison and back on Muncie’s patch with revenge on his mind. Manuel embarked on a two-year killing spree, claiming eight lives in the close-knit communities of South Lanarkshire.

The mini-series stars Douglas Henshall (Collision, Shetland) as William Muncie whilst Peter Manuel is played by Martin Compston (Line of Duty).

It is produced by critically acclaimed, award winning producers World Productions (Line of Duty, Code of a Killer) and is Nick Stevens’ TV writing debut. The mini-series is directed by John Strickland, who helmed the recent Line of Duty finale.

Peter Manuel evaded capture for so long because he was unlike anything the local police had ever encountered: A murderer without any discernible motive whose victims were chosen at random. Muncie was the one man who had Manuel’s measure and doggedly refused to give up until Manuel was brought to justice.

We caught up with star Douglas Henshall...

Q: Did you know about this story before the drama came along?

“I mainly knew about it through my mum because she was about 17, 18, when Peter Manuel was notorious. My mum died a good while ago but I remember her talking about how nervous and frightened people were.

“We’re from Barrhead which is not that far from Birkenshaw and Uddingston but it’s far enough to be able to realise that my mum and her friends probably weren’t in any danger at all. But it proves the way fear reaches out. Especially when you haven’t caught somebody and you are reading these terrible things in the newspapers.”

Q: Did you do any of your own research?

“I read William Muncie’s book The Crime Pond and I’ve dipped into that every now and again. I liked Muncie’s description of Peter Manuel as a lone heron and his analogy of his patch as a pond. He thinks about nature in relation to human nature.”

Q: Was Muncie ahead of his time or just a good detective?

“I think both. He was quite progressive in so far as he looked towards America for new ways of working. He was always looking for new ways to be able to do things and catch people. I think the notion of a serial killer first came from America and Peter Manuel was the first person to have that label attached to him in Scotland. The job seems to have been a vocation for Muncie.”

Q: How shocking is it to learn the details of Manuel’s murders?

“It’s really shocking what he did. And also very sad how accidental some of his most heinous crimes were. He murdered one family but he wasn’t actually targeting them. He was going for the house next door but miscounted the street numbers, because the street started at two instead of one.”

Q: Do you think Manuel wanted to be caught?

“The psychology of that is interesting but the wrong conclusions you can draw from it are also myriad. I do wonder if there wasn’t a side of him that actually wanted to get caught. Or that he always knew he was going to be caught but he wanted to see how much he could get away with.”

In Plain Sight starts at 9pm on Wednesday on ITV.