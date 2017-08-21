Call of Duty to feature in 'CODumentary' film on the rise of the blockbuster game franchise

One of the most successful titles in the computer games industry is to feature in a new documentary

Sparking a series of sequels and firmly embedding itself in 21st Century culture, Call of Duty gained blockbuster status and became a firm favourite among millions of gamers worldwide.

CODumentary is new feature-length documentary covering the game's meteoric rise.

Producers Devolver Digital Films has announced said the film would be released digital platforms worldwide on Tuesday, September 19 at 10am, with DVD and Blu-Ray formats also coming out that day.

The 93-minute feature documentary, created by Jonathan Beales, explores how the video game Call of Duty grew into a global entertainment blockbuster.

Mr Beales said: "One of the biggest challenges was encapsulating a 15-year timeline into 93 minutes. I was fortunate to work with a lot of great people whose input & contribution helped make this happen. It's a rich story of evolution told through the eyes of games developers, fans, industry experts and professional players.

Call of Duty is now the subject of a new documentary film

"It's been a five-year journey and even though the documentary is centered around video games, the story is always about the human input and endeavour. The rich experiences of developing games, playing them or waiting in line to buy them will always remain center stage."

Filmed across USA, UK & Europe, including the D-Day beaches, the story of CODumentary is told by developers, fans, professional players and numerous games experts, who describe in rich detail what makes the game so special and why it's been successful from launch to the present day.

Download CODumentary Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0ByvSGr5ouAhNejZSNnNuR0xadlE/view?usp=sharing