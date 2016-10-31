Dancing on the edge - as BBC Two flagship drama Close To The Enemy hits our screens, we bring you 9 surprising facts about post-war Britain

New seven part series Close To The Enemy is mainly set in a bomb-damaged London hotel in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Jim Sturgess (One Day, London Fields) heads a stellar cast including Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel, The Journey), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders, In the Heart of the Sea), Phoebe Fox (NW, The Hollow Crown), August Diehl (Inglourious Basterds, Le jeune Karl Marx), Robert Glenister (Paranoid, Hustle), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, Pandemic), Charity Wakefield (Wolf Hall, The Halcyon), the legendary Angela Bassett (American Horror Story, London has Fallen), Lindsay Duncan (Birdman, Alice in Wonderland), and Alfred Molina (Love is Strange, Show Me a Hero).

Close To The Enemy follows intelligence officer Captain Callum Ferguson (Sturgess), whose last task for the Army is to ensure that a captured German scientist, Dieter (Diehl), starts working for the British RAF on urgently developing the Jet engine. With the background of the emerging Cold War, it is clear to all that it’s crucial for British national security that cutting edge technology is made available to the armed forces as quickly as possible. Callum uses unorthodox methods in his attempt to convince Dieter to work with the British and eventually a friendship develops between the two men, but soon tensions arise as all is not as it seems.

Over the course of the series, Callum encounters a number of other characters whose stories all intertwine. These characters include Victor (Highmore), Callum’s younger brother, struggling to deal with psychological trauma caused by his experience in the fighting; Harold (Molina), a Foreign Office official who reveals some startling truths about the outbreak of the war; Rachel (Riley), an enchanting Anglophile American married to his best friend, and Kathy (Fox), a tough, young woman working for the War Crimes Unit, fighting to bring war criminals who have escaped prosecution to justice. All these characters are trying to rebuild and move their lives forward in the aftermath of the war, a war that scarred them all so deeply.

Producer Helen Flint, a long-time collaborator with Poliakoff on productions such as Shooting the Past and Perfect Strangers, says: “This is a complex and interwoven story but it’s not a ‘worthy piece’ of historical drama as its relevance is very current to today with all the conflicts swirling around the world. The piece is set after the five endless and brutal years of the Second World War. The aftermath of the bombing of London is still very evident. Light drenched the city as the sun filled the void where buildings used to stand, and children play in the left over bombsite."

Nine surprising post-war Britain facts:

1. Towards the end of the war the Americans, Soviets, and the British had started snatching German ‘talent’ off the streets – not just scientists, but perfume makers and fizzy drink inventors, anyone that could be useful to them in the build up to the Cold War.

2. Frank Whittle needed just £5 to renew his patent for the development of the jet engine but was refused the funding, this financial boost would have put Britain ahead technologically.

3. The British government faked the deaths of German war criminals to enable them to continue working for the government and industry.

4.During the war, German prisoners were held in stately homes and questioned, this continued in London’s West End hotels after the war.

5. The British specialised in ‘listening in’ and had the most advanced technology for covert audio recording at that time.

6. Food rationing was even more draconian after the war; bread was rationed after the war, which it had not been during.

7. The Blackshirts reformed immediately after the war with a rise of right-wing support from organisations such as the British Union of Fascists and The League of Empire Loyalists.

8. The winter of 1946–1947 was the coldest winter in three centuries in the UK. It caused severe hardships in terms of the economy, and living conditions. There were massive disruptions of the energy supply for homes, offices and factories. Animal herds froze or starved to death.

9. The Secret Service (MI19) had various centres, one of which they called ‘The London Cage’ where they interrogated German prisoners after the war. The techniques used were sometimes described, by those that experienced them, as worse than those of the Gestapo.

