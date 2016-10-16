Durham's Sam Lavery wows on X Factor's Motown Week

Our local lass wowed the judges with her strong performance of Lionel Richie's Hello.

But do you think Sam Lavery has done enough to stay safe in this week's X Factor public vote?

The 17-year-old singer, from Coxoe, County Durham, belted out the classic for millions of viewers last night as part of the reality TV show's Motown Week.

And the performance earned her nothing but praise from judges Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and mentor Simon Cowell.

Teenage X Factor hopeful Samantha Lavery sails through first week of live finals



Sam tweeted following her performance to say it was "truly amazing" - and urged all of her fans to vote.

The results show will be broadcast on ITV tonight from 8pm.

Let us know who you're rooting for.