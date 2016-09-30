Film proven to inspire North East audiences to make positive life changes

One in five Brits have been inspired to go travelling after watching a film, research has revealed.

Empire Cinemas carried out a study into the power that film has for viewers - and now the figures for the North East have been revealed.

Movies have inspired people to travel the world, take up sports or make a change in politics. But how does your favourite movie make you feel?

In the North East 19% of people admit they have been inspired to go travelling after watching a film, while one in 10 have been inspired to take up a sporting activity.

Eight per cent have been inspired to change their political stance.

Jon Nutton, Marketing Director of Empire Cinemas, said: “Film has the power to move people emotionally; our cinema auditoriums see everything from tears to laughter and even screams of terror.

"This study proves though that film can affect viewers even after they leave the screen – inspiring people to do amazing things from travel the world, giving to charity and even taking up a new sport or hobby.”

North East cinema goers voted William Wallace’s quote from Braveheart as the most inspirational movie quote of all time: "Every man dies, but not every man really lives."

Those taking part in the survey also chose Eddie Redmayne playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything and Jamie Bell playing Billy Elliott as the most inspirational film characters of all time

Do you agree with this list of the UK's top 10 inspirational film quotes?

1) "My momma always said, 'Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get'." Forrest, from Forrest Gump 12%

2) "Every man dies, but not every man really lives." - William Wallace, Braveheart 10%

3) "Oh yes, the past can hurt. But you can either run from it, or learn from it." - Rafiki, The Lion King 10%

4) "Do, or do not. There is no 'try'." - Yoda, Star Wars 9%

5) "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." - Ferris, Ferris Bueller's Day Off 8%

6) "Great men are not born great, they grow great." - Mario Puzo, The Godfather 7%

7) "It is not our abilities that show what we truly are ... it is our choices." - Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 7%

8) "You can't live your life for other people. You've got to do what's right for you, even if it hurts some people you love." - from The Notebook 6%

9) "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine." - Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars 4%

10) "Some people can't believe in themselves until someone else believes in them first." - Sean Maguire, Good Will Hunting 3%