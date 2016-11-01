Good girls eat their stotties and 10 more things we learned from Dark Angel

Our region was in the TV spotlight last night as ITV showed the first part of new drama Dark Angel.

The two-part programme delves into the murky world of Mary Ann Cotton, who is the first recorded female serial killer.

The murderous wife was hanged in 1873 for the murder of her seven-year-old stepson, though it's believed she actually killed many more, including three of her four husbands.

Read more about the history of the Sunderland murderer here.

Here are some of the things we learned during last night's episode:

1) Never accept a cup of tea from anyone called Mary Ann. That isn't sweetener she's pouring in.

2) Seaham looks a lot like Saltburn. Large parts of the show were filmed on the North Yorkshire beach that has still kept its Victorian appearance.

3) You don't need a spaceship to get to Sunderland. Mary Ann was told by her parents 'it's Sunderland, not another world' as she reluctantly moved from Seaham.

4) Good girls eat their stotties. Favourite quote from the 90 minutes: "Eat your stotty like a good girl".

5) Sunderland's Isla McMonigle is one to watch. The nine-year-old played Isabella - Mary Ann's favourite child and one of the few people she didn't kill - and is excellent.

6) Beamish's newest addition, the pharmacy, is a great place to get your arsenic - to kill bed bugs, of course.

7) Dark Angel's Mackem accents are an upgrade on Vera. They even say 'mam' and not 'mum'.

8) Don't watch it with the parents. There is a lot of awkward sex.

9) The way to a man's heart is warming his slippers on the fire.

10) County Durham's Alun Armstrong is a staple of any North East drama. And we're glad for it.

11) Life insurance policies have definitely got stricter. You could kill a few husbands and get £35 a time!

Dark Angel concludes on ITV1 at 9pm on November 7.