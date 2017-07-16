Hartlepool singer makes it to the final of The Voice Kids

Rising Hartlepool singing star Courtney Hadwin has made it to tonight's final of the ITV talent show The Voice Kids.

The 12-year-old has made it through two rounds and last night's semi-final to take her place in the last six.

Judges Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott each halved their teams from four to two contestants in last night's show, choosing who they wanted to have a chance of claiming the prize.

Team Jones was up first and saw Erin LeCount go through, singing Adventure Of A Lifetime by Coldplay, followed by Courtney, who performed I Feel Good by James Brown.

Will.i.am chose Jake McKechnie, who sang Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling, and Gina Philpot, with At Last by Etta James.

Last to choose was Lott, who opted for Riccardo Atherton, singing Vision Of Love by Mariah Carey, and Jess Folley, who performed Tears by Clean Bandit ft Louisa Johnson.

In tonight's final, the contestants will compete to bag a family holiday to Disneyland and £30,000 towards their musical education.

The show, which lasts from 7.10pm to 9pm, will also feature guest appearances from former One Direction singer Niall Horan, The Vamps and Mo Adeniran.