Mark Wahlberg spotted filming for Transformers: The Last Knight in North East town

Explosions and Hollywood stars descended on historic North East town as the set from the new Transformers movie arrived in the region.

Actor Mark Wahlberg along with director Michael Bay were seen filming Transformers: The Last Knight outside Alnwick Castle, the home of the Duke of Northumberland.

Two explosions were captured by a drone after numerous super cars from the film were seen driving near Kielder Water earlier in the week.

The crew were seen going back and forth along the road from Alnwick Garden to the castle, as the morning fog was slowly burnt off by the sun.

The medieval fortress has already featured in a number of famous films and TV shows, including the Harry Potter series, where it was used to film scenes at Hogwarts, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Blackadder and Star Trek.

Cranes and lights were set up pointing through the castle windows as filming took place inside as well this morning.

Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg, 45, who also starred in Ted, The Departed and The Boxer, paused for a break in filming to have his make-up done as Bay gave out instructions.

The fifth instalment in the series, which has Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, also filmed in London near Bank tube station, when a dramatic stunt saw a car hurled onto its side.

The series, directed by Bay, has grossed over £2.79bn ($3.7bn) worldwide.

Stars in the film, which is expected to shoot in other places around the North East, include Sir Anthony Hopkins, Stanley Tucci and Isabela Moner.