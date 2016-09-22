Marry Berry quits Bake Off as exodus from soggy bottoms continues

Mary Berry will step down as a judge on The Great British Bake Off when it moves to Channel 4.

Berry bid "farewell to soggy bottoms" and said her decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to the broadcaster that gave the show it's start.

She said: "What a privilege and honour it has been to be part of seven years of magic in a tent - The Great British Bake Off. The Bake Off family - Paul, Mel and Sue have given me so much joy and laughter.

"My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one.

"I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision.

I wish the programme, crew and future bakers every possible success and I am so very sad not to be a part of it.

"Farewell to soggy bottoms."

Her decision follows the shock announcement by hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins to stay with the BBC.

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content, welcomed the baking queen's decision, which comes after days of speculation about whether she will move.

"Mary is an extraordinary woman, loved and adored by the British public, and the BBC is her natural home," Ms Moore said.

"I've been very lucky to have had the pleasure of working with Mary over the last seven years and I'm so pleased that relationship will continue.

"She is an inspiration to generations, a real icon and I can't wait to cook up more unmissable shows with her in the future."

Berry's fellow judge Paul Hollywood has confirmed he will feature on the next three series of the show when it moves to Channel 4.

The BBC is believed to have offered Love Productions, the producers of the popular baking show, £15 million a year to keep the programme.

But the amount is reported to have fallen £10 million short of what the corporation would need to retain it.

Channel 4 has signed a three-year agreement with Love Productions.

The BBC had said it "made a very strong offer to keep the show but we are a considerable distance apart on the money".

Perkins and Giedroyc released a joint statement last week to reveal they were not moving.

"We made no secret of our desire for the show to remain where it was," they said. "The BBC nurtured the show from its infancy and helped give it its distinctive warmth and charm, growing it from an audience of two million to nearly 15 at its peak.

"We've had the most amazing time on Bake Off, and have loved seeing it rise and rise like a pair of yeasted Latvian baps.

"We're not going with the dough. We wish all the future bakers every success."