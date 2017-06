Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has escaped serious injury after a crash in Switzerland.

The incident took place when the TV presenter, 47, was reportedly filming for Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour.

Swiss police directed calls to organisers of the Bergrennen Hemberg, an annual mountain race held in the area of Hemberg.

Images on the race's official Instagram showed vehicles drifting rally-style around a tarmac track.

A source said: "Richard is OK. There's no serious injuries."