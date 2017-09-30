OPINION: Star Trek Discovery

It’s the moment a lot of us have been waiting for - the dawn of a new Star Trek series set in the ‘proper’ Star Trek Universe and this week, Star Trek: Discovery launched in the UK on the streaming service Netflix (sorry for the repeated Star Treks but there ya go).

And at a reported $8-8.5million an episode was it worth it?

Well, in this fan’s eyes, a big whopping yes!

Discovery is set about a century after the last TV series (Enterprise) and a decade before the events of the Original Series. So Star Fleet is properly in space and we have a Federation and Vulcans plus cool things like Transporters and communication devices that beep. We also have potential conflict with a warlike alien race - The Klingons.

The first two episodes, which streamed this week, are a sorta prequel as the USS Shenzhou comes across a mysterious artifact which leads to a confrontation with the Klingons, who have largely disappeared for a hundred years. That’s all I’m going to say on plot but to me it was very... well, very Trek. And entirely gripping. And cool (which it should be on that budget).

It also owes a lot to the lauded Battlestar Galactica with its analogy of real world events. Let’s hope it lives up to that promise but from what I’ve seen so far, it should.

Star Trek Discovery airs in the UK on Netflix with new episodes each Monday.