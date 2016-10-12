Other famous faces who have quit reality TV shows

As Will Young makes an unexpected decision to leave BBC's Strictly Come Dancing for "personal reasons", here are other celebrities who have famously quit reality TV shows.

Former Miss Great Britain Zara Holland left ITV2's Love Island in June after hearing that her mother had fallen ill.

The move came soon after the 20-year-old model, from North Ferriby in Yorkshire, was stripped of her Miss GB title after she was filmed having sex on the show.

American comedian David Gest announced his departure from Celebrity Big Brother at the beginning of the year for "medical reasons."

He passed away in April after he was found dead at a luxury London hotel, aged 62.

Last year, former Big Brother winner Brian Belo returned to the house - only to quit days later following arguments with fellow contestant Helen Wood.

Then 27, he made a dramatic exit by physically climbing out of the building.

Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews last year dropped out of the gruelling jungle-based competition show I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here after admitting taking "steroid-based medication".

The 27-year-old said he took the pills to bulk up and "look good in the shower".

Other people to leave the I'm a Celebrity jungle include The Only Way is Essex (Towie) star Gemma Collins in 2014 and actor Craig Charles, following the death of his brother.

Katie Price quit the show nine days after joining for a second time in 2009 and, in 2003, EastEnders actress Daniella Westbrook left the show's second series twice in one day after giving an emotional video message to producers.