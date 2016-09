Paul Hollywood will judge The Great British Bake Off for the next three series when it moves to Channel 4, Love Productions has announced.

Co-host Mary Berry and presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins decided not to make the move from the BBC to the rival broadcaster.

But Hollywood, 50, announced: "I am delighted that I will be continuing as a judge when Bake Off moves to Channel 4.

"I want to thank the BBC and Mel and Sue for making my time in the tent great fun and really rewarding."