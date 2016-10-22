Religious revolution as the Young Pope comes to Sky Atlantic

Academy Award®-winning director Paolo Sorrentino presents a landmark Sky Original production telling the controversial story of the first American Pope.

Jude Law stars as the newly elected Pope Pius XIII. Born Lenny Belardo, this eight-part series follows his complex and conflicted struggle as he becomes the youngest pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church, and endeavours to establish his new papacy while dealing with the politics within the secretive world of the Vatican. His radical ideas could change the Roman Catholic Church, but underlying many of his choices is an ancient sorrow and a tormented relationship with his faith.

The series begins with the two opening episodes back to back. In the opening instalment, Lenny is introduced to the key figures of the Church who will accompany his papacy, while he keeps his confidante, Sister Mary (Diane Keaton) close by his side.

As the series continues, key members of the Church grow concerned with the Pope’s initiatives which threaten to compromise the Vatican’s political standing; fears that are further compounded as Lenny makes his first, bewildering speech to the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square.

The Young Pope, Thursday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm