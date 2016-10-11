Robot Wars gets second series after successful return

Robot Wars is returning for a second series following its triumphant return to television after 12 years.

The show featuring duelling robots - which was broadcast on the BBC from 1998 to 2003, then on Channel 5 until 2004 - proved a ratings winner after it was rebooted on BBC Two earlier this year.

Another six-part run has now been commissioned, with Dara O Briain and Angela Scanlon due to take up hosting duties once again.

The programme will be returning to the purpose-built fighting arena in Glasgow.

The House Robots will be back to stamp their authority on the competing robots, and the reigning champions - Team Apollo - will return to defend their title.

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland said: "Robot Wars is a brilliant BBC Two show, full of passion, specialism and spectacle.

"I am delighted that Dara and Angela will be once again challenging Britain's finest robot builders to take on the dreaded House Robots."

Robot Wars is produced by Mentorn Scotland in association with SJP Media.

Mentorn Scotland executive producer Andrew Robertson said: "We're delighted that the first series proved such a success and we can't wait to see more amazing teams with the next generation of incredible robots in the arena."