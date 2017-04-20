Star power backs Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel

The stars of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 have insisted the film is "bigger and better" than the original 2014 film.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone were among the cast members at the world premiere of Marvel's latest blockbuster in Hollywood.

Saldana said she would not have reprised her role of Gamora in the sequel if the movie had been made only to make money.

She told the Press Association: "We think it's bigger and it's better than our first one.

"I feel like sequels are meant to do that. They're meant to supersede their first instalments.

"If not then why are we doing a sequel? If we're only doing it to make money, we're not really being creative and artistic."

Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel.

Pratt, who returns as Star-Lord in the film, said: "I'll tell you how it compares to the original - it's better.

"I remember where I was when I saw the big movies of my childhood. This is going to be the big movie of your kids' childhood.

"They're going to remember where they were. It's an opportunity to make a memory of a lifetime with your kids."

Guardians Of The Galaxy was a surprise hit in the summer of 2014 and went on to gross more than £600 million at the box office.

The sequel features original stars Pratt and Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, who return to voice Rocket and Baby Groot respectively, and Dave Bautista, who reprises his role of Drax.

Former Doctor Who star Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Guardians films, said: "This film is like all the best parts of the original amplified.

"It's going to be so much better in every way."

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is released in UK cinemas on April 28.