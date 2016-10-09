Stars praise Samantha Lavery after X Factor live show

Teenage singer Samantha Lavery's X Factor adventure looks set to go on after her appearance in the first live show.

The 17-year-old from Coxhoe, Durham, who only made it through thanks to a 'wildcard', performed Shontelle's Impossible.

Judge Simon Cowell commented afterwards that "the wildcards are smashing it tonight."

After her performance, showbiz stars were fulsome in their praise for Samantha on social media platform Twitter.

2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, whose version of Impossible was his debut single, said: "Well done @SamLavery_ you did a great job of impossible it's a super hard song to sing! Very brave."

Former X Factor mentor Sinitta said: "@TheXFactor this girl literally blew the roof off of here ! How does it sound on tv?! @SamLavery_ and love her undone look cool."

Geordie Shore reality star Holly Hagan said: "@SamLavery_ absolutely smashed it girl doing the north east proud #xfactor."

Samantha herself Tweeted: "Tonight was the biggest and best night of my life! Thanks for believing in me!"

Another said: "Having the most amazing experience and this journey is literally out of this world! THANK YOU SO MUCH!"

And she still wasn't over the feeling of euphoria this morning, writing: "Still on such a buzz from last night. It was the most amazing feeling in the world! Thank you for all the support!!"

The X Factor returns tonight at 8pm, where the first act will leave the show after a public vote.

Novelty pair Bratavio are the early bookies' favourites to be booted off the show, with William Hill making them 11/10 to be leaving the programme.