Teenage singer Sam Lavery will appear on X Factor Live tour

The remaining eight acts in The X Factor - including Durham teenager Sam Lavery - will hit the road next year for the show's official live tour.

Divisive rapper Honey G will also form part of the troupe for The X Factor Live Tour 2017, along with Sam and fellow singers Saara Aalto, Matt Terry, Ryan Lawrie, and Emily Middlemas.

The two remaining groups - 5 After Midnight and Four Of Diamonds - will complete the line-up.

News of their involvement was revealed to the wannabe pop stars live on the ITV programme last night.

Sam, 17, from Coxhoe, and her co-stars will entertain audiences with classic hits and viewers' favourites from the current series.

The arena tour, which has been attended by more than three million people since it began 12 years ago, will kick off in Nottingham on February 23 before travelling the length and breadth of the country.

Locations for this year's X Factor tour include Birmingham, London, Liverpool, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Cardiff, Dublin and Aberdeen.

The entertainment roadshow will conclude in Brighton on March 16.

The X Factor Live Tour 2017 dates:

February 23: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 24: Birmingham Genting Arena

February 25: London The O2 (matinee and evening shows)

February 26: Liverpool Echo Arena

February 28: Aberdeen AECC

March 1: Glasgow Braehead

March 3: Sheffield Arena

March 4: Manchester Arena (Matinee and Evening)

March 6: Bournemouth International Centre

March 8: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

March 10: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

March 11: Leeds First Direct Arena

March 13: Belfast The SSE Arena

March 14: Dublin 3 Arena

March 16: Brighton Centre