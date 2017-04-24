The League of Gentlemen to make TV come back, writer announces

The League of Gentlemen will be returning to television screens, its writer has announced - much to the excitement of fans.

The massively popular comedy ran from 1999 to 2002 after launching on the BBC, and rumours of its return have circulated for some time.

Writer Mark Gatiss has now confirmed on Twitter that the show will be back for an anniversary special.

He was replying to a tweet from film director Duncan Jones, who is a fan of the show.

The League of Gentlemen was set in the quirky northern town of Royston Vasey (taken from the real name of controversial comedian Roy 'Chubby' Brown), based on the real-life market town of Alston, Cumbria, following the lives of bizarre townsfolk and visitors.

After the finale of The League of Gentlemen, Gatiss went on to co-create another massively popular series in the form of Sherlock, where he also starred alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, playing the title character's brother Mycroft.

Fellow The League of Gentlemen creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith went on to weave dark comedies Psychoville and Inside No 9 after leaving Royston Vasey.

The show's fourth creator, Jeremy Dyson, has worked on a number of comedies, including Grandma's House, The Wrong Mans and Tracey Ullman's Show.