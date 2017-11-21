These are Britain's 20 favourite sitcoms

There's nothing better than settling down for the night with an episode of a much-loved TV programme.

But what's your old, faithful favourite? Research has revealed that Only Fools and Horses is the nation's number one choice. Which would you choose out of the top 20?

The research was carried out by Samsung, to coincide with World Television Day.

Steve Mitchell, speaking on behalf of Samsung, said: "World Television Day is a great time to look back on some of the great shows we have watched in 2017 but also reflect on some of our favourite series of all time.

"It's great to see old classics, such as Only Fools & Horses, still entertaining the nation years after they were made."