TV and streaming: This week's highlights

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

BBC iPlayer: Doctor Who - World enough and Time/The Doctor Falls

A huge spaceship trapped in the gravity well of a black hole, teeming with impossible lifeforms, harbours one of the Doctor’s most feared enemies... Mondasian Cybermen. And who else is that lurking in the shadows?

BBC Three: Amazing Humans: Voiceless Choir

Amazing Humans shines a spotlight on remarkable people. The latest episode focuses on Dr Thomas Moors, who encourages people who have had their voice boxes removed due to cancer, to join a choir, believing that being part of a group helps them regain their confidence.

Sky Box Sets: Ray Donovan: Seasons 1-4

Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray Donovan does the dirty work for LA’s power players. Returning to Sky Atlantic for a fifth season this August, this top-quality

series stars Liev Schreiber as the go-to guy who makes the problems of the city’s celebrities disappear.

Amazon Video: All Or Nothing

Season two tracks the Los Angeles Rams through a year unlike any other, from the moment the team announces its relocation to the hiring of new head coach Sean McVay and his first days on the job. Along the way, they search for a new identity to go with their new home.

Netflix: Friends from College

A group of old pals come back together again and discover that despite new responsibilities and supposedly settling down, old problems soon arise - including numerous romantic entanglements. Fred Savage, is among the sextet.

ITV Hub: The Blonde Bombshell

Two-part drama based on the life of Diana Dors. As austere wartime Britain gives way to the 50s, schoolgirl Diana Fluck dreams of being a Hollywood star.

Sky Cinema: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016, Sky 12)

Ransom Riggs’ best-selling YA novel gets the big-screen treatment courtesy of a back-in-form Tim Burton.

Asa Butterfield (Hugo, Ten Thousand Saints) takes centre stage as Jake, a lonely Florida teen who goes looking for answers when his beloved grandpa (Terence Stamp) bites the big one in deeply mysterious circumstances.

His search takes him to small Welsh island where he’s whisked back in time and brought face -to-face with the supernaturally gifted residents of a rather peculiar orphanage. It’s protected by the shape-shifting Miss Peregrine (Eva Green).

From Friday.