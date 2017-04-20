TV Choice: 5 of the best shows to watch this week

Stuart Chandler picks five shows for you to stick on the planner this week.

Doctor Who, BBC One, Saturday 7.20pm

In the far future, at the edge of the galaxy, there is a gleaming, perfect city. This brand new human settlement is said to hold the secret of human happiness - but the only smiles the Doctor and Bill can find are on a pile of grinning skulls.

Bigheads, ITV, Sunday 7pm

Bigheads pits some of the worlds most recognisable faces head to head in this is a unique, fast paced and high-energy show. Every week eight members of the public are transformed into the world’s most famous celebrities by donning giant heads and compete against each other.

The Island With Bear Grylls, Channel 4, Monday 9pm

The old and young generations have been marooned on nearby islands in the Pacific Ocean. But which age group has what it takes to survive? In this episode, the young realise they’ve chosen the wrong campsite when rain turns it into a swamp.

Veep, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, Tuesday 10.10pm

This week, while she’s still pondering how best to cement her own legacy, Selina attends the grand opening of former POTUS Hughes’s presidential library. Given the pair’s relationship over the years, the visit to her predecessor’s new venture should be very eventful.

Our Friend Victoria, BBC Two, Tuesday 9.30pm

Michael Ball presents the third installment of Our Friend Victoria. This episode looks at Victoria’s refreshingly candid views on sex and romance and her unique ability to say what we were all thinking when it came to dating and relationships.