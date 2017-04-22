TV Choice: Chaos in Corfu as The Durrells return

The Durrells Sunday, 8pm, ITV

Keeley Hawes reprises her role as Louisa Durrell as she and the rest of the cast of the The Durrells return for series two of the popular ITV series.

In the new series Larry (Josh O’Connor) continues to pursue his passion for writing despite a new romance getting in the way; Leslie (Callum Woodhouse) decides to explore his entrepreneurial spirit; Margo (Daisy Waterstone) remains boy crazy and makes a play for someone thoroughly unsuitable; and Gerry (Milo Parker), who prefers animals to people, is delighted when he discovers an otter is living close to home.

In episode one we return to Durrell family life in sun drenched Corfu.

A feral Gerry is sleeping outside, blissfully happy with his many animals that are also invading the house - Louisa (Keeley Hawes) wakes up next to a sheep! Perennially poor they forgo mosquito nets resulting in Margo being bitten terribly and to everyone’s horror Larry and Leslie are growing moustaches. Louisa declares that things have to change and decides to sell what meagre produce they can raise from their land at the local market.

A charming Englishman, Hugh Jarvis (Daniel Lapaine), invites Louisa to press her olives at his olive farm. It’s clear he’s trying to charm her. Louisa refuses to be seduced but is unaware of the beautiful yet incredibly jealous Vasilia (Errika Bigiou) watching them. Ideal Sunday evening fare!