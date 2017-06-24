TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Stuart Chandler finds the best of the rest on TV this week. . .

Pitch Battle, BBC One, Saturday, 7.30pm

Piers Morgan meets a killer

Six choirs and vocal groups battle it out for a place in the Grand Final. Tonight’s six groups include an a cappella group from Kings College London, a Polish jazz group, the London International Gospel Choir, a female vocal soul group, a Welsh choir and the newly formed 4 Tune Tellers and Kimmy.

Killer Women with Piers Morgan, ITV, Thursday, 9.15pm

In this second episode, Piers travels to Florida to meet Amber Wright who, at the age of 15 conspired with a group of friends to murder her ex-boyfriend - an innocent teenage boy who was beaten, shot, and kneecapped before his corpse was burnt and his remains thrown in a quarry.

Master Of Photography, Sky Arts & NOW TV, Thursday, 8pm

Spa Wars on ITV Be

The remaining contestants fly to England for London Fashion Week to take three photos. However, their cameras will not be pointing at the designers and their creations, but on the buyers, bloggers, journalists and photographers who make this glamorous world tick.

Host The Week, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

A celebrity guest plays host for the second episode of the brand new topical studio entertainment show hosted by a different celebrity each week - but there’s a twist. They won’t have a rehearsal, a script or have any idea of what’s coming next - everything is a complete surprise.

Spa Wars, ITV Be, Monday, 8pm

Voiced by television personality Rylan Clark-Neal, each episode sees three local beauticians take it in turns to visit each other’s salons, where they are plumped, preened and pampered to perfection before deciding how much they’re willing to pay for their treatments.