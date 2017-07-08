TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Best of the box this week with Stuart Chandler.

Hospital, BBC Two, Tuesday, 9pm

Fearless continues on ITV.

With access to two key specialities - cardiology and neurosurgery - this episode explores how staff at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust are pushing the boundaries of what is technologically possible - at a time when the Trust has a planned annual deficit of £41 million.

Fearless, ITV, Monday, 9pm

As Kevin fights for his life in hospital, Heather tells the US air force that no-one is to speak to Emma. However, the air force dislike spooks telling them what to do so they let Emma meet with Logan in secret, who tells her that he was in a relationship with Linda before her death.

Thronecast: War Room, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Wednesday, 9pm

Join Sue Perkins and pals as they look ahead to Game Of Thrones.

Before Game Of Thrones returns next week (!) , Sue Perkins sets up a war room in a disused chapel for a special edition of the companion show Thronecast. She is joined by celebrity superfans Al Murray, Lauren Laverne and Jonathan Ross to talk about their excitement for the series

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2017, Sky Arts & NOW TV, Weds, 8pm

The only awards show in the world to celebrate every genre in the arts right across the board, The South Bank Sky Arts Awards brings together a unique and diverse range of artistic talent each year. This year’s nominees include David Bowie, author Zadie Smith and TV series Happy Valley,

Dogs: An Amazing Animal Family Sky 1 & NOW TV, Thursday, 9pm

Find out the amazing history of dogs.

Patrick Aryee embarks on an extraordinary journey through the canine family tree as he reveals the surprising history of dogs and our pets’ weird and wonderful relatives, from tree-climbing foxes to jungle dogs that hunt underwater and the world’s furriest fox.,

