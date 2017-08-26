TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best, or most interesting, from the schedules

Diana, 7 Days, BBC One , Sunday, 7.30pm

On 31 August 1997 the sudden and tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales, stunned her family and catapulted the British public into one of the most extraordinary weeks in modern history. Now we hearfrom those who were genuinely in the eye of this most unexpected storm.

Diana: The Day Britain Cried, ITV, Tuesday, 8pm

This new documentary focuses on a defining moment in the British consciousness - the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales - and tells the story of the day through the memories of those who played a part in it, many of whom are speaking for the first time.

The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4, Tuesday, 8pm

Bake Off is back. Over the next 10 weeks, 12 of the best amateur bakers in Britain will whisk, knead, ice, beat and bake their way through classic British cakes, perfect patisserie, Italian delights, sticky caramel constructions and elaborate layered puddings.

Educating Greater Manchester, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

The warm and honest series that explores what life’s like for school students and teachers returns, at a new school. Harrop Fold Secondary in Salford, Greater Manchester is a school at the heart of a changing community, dealing every day with everything that that throws at them.

Ray Donovan, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Wednesday, 9pm

After his client gets herself into hot water, Ray is called in to clean up her mess. Life isn’t any easier at home either, as he struggles to reconnect with his family and complete his court appointed anger management course. Meanwhile, Mickey’s foray into screenwriting seems to be going well.