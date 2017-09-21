TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Some bright spots from the schedules this week...

Victoria, ITV, Sunday, 9pm

Liar on ITV.

Concerned that the pending marriage of King Louis Philippe of France’s son to the Spanish Queen will form a dangerous alliance, Victoria sets sail on her first voyage to the continent to deter the wily French King. Victoria quickly realises that she will need to have her wits about her.

Liar, ITV, Monday, 9pm

Laura must put her personal struggles aside for the sake of one of her pupils, whose physical distress throws her unexpectedly at the mercy of Andrew Earlham. Vanessa finds her resolve shaken after an unsettling encounter with Andrew.

The Vietnam War, BBC Four, Monday, 9pm

The Vietnam War on BBC Four.

The Vietnam War is a ten-part, ten-hour documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. The series tells the epic story of the Vietnam War as it has never before been told on film. It features testimony from more than 60 witnesses.

The Crystal Maze, Channel Four, Friday, 9pm

The brilliant return of the classic gameshow. Maze Master Richard Ayoade guides the Well Read and Underfed team - a group of plucky young students, who attempt to take on the Maze. But will they graduate with honours or will the Maze mark them down?

The Big Family Cooking Showdown, BBC Two, Thurs, 8pm

The Big Family Cooking Showdown on BBC Two.

It’s the final heat round in the Cooking Showdown and two more families are battling for a place in the semi-final. In tonight’s programme, the Boyes family from Liverpool (pictured) are up against the Rignalls from Buckinghamshire. Which family will impress the judges most?