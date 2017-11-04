TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best from the schedules this week

Sheridan , ITV, Wednesday, 9pm

Explore the depths.

This lavish one-off special sees the multi award-winning actress and singer, Sheridan Smith, headline her very own show for the first time. She showcases exclusive performances of songs from her new album and talks with host Alexander Armstrong.

Blue Planet II, BBC One, Sunday, 8pm

The Deep takes us on an epic journey into the unknown, a world of crushing pressure, brutal cold and utter darkness. It’s the largest living space on our planet, and today, scientists think there’s more life here than anywhere else on Earth. This is our final frontier.

Trump: An American Dream, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

Explore the mystery of Donald Trump.

A major new four-part series: an epic telling of one of modern America’s most extraordinary lives. It goes back to the beginning of the Trump phenomenon, charting The Donald’s long rise to power across four decades through the eye-witness testimony of 50 friends and enemies.

Babylon Berlin, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Sunday, 9pm

Based on the bestselling series of novels by German writer Volker Kutscher, the engrossing mystery follows police inspector Gereon Rath as he is sent to the glamorous, decadent world of pre-WWII Berlin to investigate a porn ring run by the city’s mafia.

Bounty Hunters, Sky 1 & NOW TV, Wednesday, 10pm

Intrigue in Babylon Berlin.

Barnaby and Nina need half a million pounds if they’re to save their kidnapped mothers. And they need it fast. Barnaby’s hatched a plan to get hold of the money, but Leah seems to have her own agenda – and it’s one that means Barnaby’s in for even more family surprises.