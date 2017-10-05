TV Choice: Stylised visuals reveal a dark period in Snowfall

Snowfall, Sunday, BBC Two, 10pm

Los Angeles, 1983: a storm is coming and its name is cocaine.

Following an ensemble cast of characters, Snowfall explores the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and the major impact it had on American society and culture.

In episode one, we meet Franklin Saint (played by British actor Damson Idris in his first major role) a young, South Central street entrepreneur as he takes a leap into the cocaine game.

Meanwhile, Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a disgruntled CIA operative, allies with a Contra soldier to begin an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras.

Young star Damson told us: “The most challenging aspect for me was to forget that I was British.

"So there were things I did to convince myself that I was American. I stayed in the accent 24/7, I insisted on living away from somewhere that was beautiful like West Hollywood – I wanted to stay downtown, close to an area called Skid Row, where I would see many of the people who had been affected by this time that Snowfall is set.”

Why should people watch Snowfall?

“Because its telling an important story that speaks volumes and has affected many people throughout the world. It’s a story that not only speaks to the older generation who might have lived it at the time, but it also speaks to a new generation, like myself, who may not know why they are in these situations.”