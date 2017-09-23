TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Outside of the schedules there is the world of downloads and streaming - Stuart Chandler finds some of the best things to watch this week....

BBC iPlayer: Upstart Crow

Will Shakespeare is desperate to make a good impression with the College of Heralds so he can get his family a coat of arms and finally make the Shakespeares posh. The only problem is that his deadly rival Robert Greene is the Master of Heralds.

BBC Three: The Gap Year Paedophile

Reporter Bronagh Munro investigates how a teenage gap year student became one of Britain’s worst ever paedophiles. In 2016, the 30 year-old Richard Huckle was imprisoned after being convicted at the Old Bailey of abusing 23 children in Malaysia and Cambodia.

Sky Box Sets: Superhero Box Sets

Every episode of The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow becomes available in a special treat forTV-binging comic book fans. Heartfelt, funny and action-packed, each series sees our heroes attempt to overcome a host of deadly threats, personal demons and action-packed brawls.

Amazon Video: UnREAL

The critically-acclaimed drama UnREAL returns and continues to push the limits, offering a fictitious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition programme. Quinn promotes Rachel to produce season 14 of Everlasting.

Netflix: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld goes back to his roots in this special, which sees the stand-up, who can now fill arenas, delivering a set in the more intimate surroundings of the Comic Strip, the club that helped launch his career. To add to the nostalgia, he’ll also be performing some of his early material - and showing viewers the library where he keeps every joke he’s written.

Sky Cinema: Born to be Blue (2015, Sky 15)

This haunting biographical drama chronicles the struggles of legendary jazz trumpeter Chet Baker (a brilliant, perhaps never better Ethan Hawke).

It’s set in the late 60s, with the troubled Baker asked to star in a film about his early career and success as he’s attempting to launch a comeback.

Romance sparks with beautiful actress Jane Azuka (Selma’s Carmen Ejogo), but the stones in Baker’s pathway prove difficult to shift – his ongoing battle with heroin addiction remains front and centre. He also has to learn to play all over again after his front teeth are smashed by thugs. Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema from Sunday.