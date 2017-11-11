TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best from the ether...

BBC iPlayer: Louis Theroux: My Scientology Movie

Louis Theroux is in America to interview members of the Church of Scientology - but they do not want to speak with him. So he meets disaffected former members of the controversial organisation and uncomfortably recreates some extreme experiences.

BBC Three: Enterprice

A new comedy written and created by Kayode Ewumi, co-creator of online smash #HoodDocumentary. Kazim and Jeremiah are two young entrepreneurs in the early stages of rolling out their home delivery service, Speedi-Kazz. Both are blessed with different skill-sets.

Sky Box Sets: Limitless: Season 1

Down-on-his luck, musician Brian Finch (Jake McDorman) develops superhuman abilities after taking a mysterious drug called NZT in this addictive, fast-paced drama based on the hit film of the same

name. But Brian soon finds himself on the FBI’s radar.

Amazon Video: Mr Robot

Picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger, Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr Robot. In episode one, Elliot realizes his mission needs help from Angela while Darlene freaks about them coming out clean.

Netflix: Marvel’s The Punisher

Frank Castle, aka Punisher, is a one-man killing machine, a vigilante who will use any skill or tactic at his disposal to bring villains to justice, driven on by the murder of his wife and two children after they witnessed a killing in New York’s Central Park. Jon Bernthal takes the lead role, having previously played Castle in Daredevil, in this 13-part series.

Sky Cinema: The Great Wall (2016, Sky 12)

This spectacular action adventure – the English-language debut of Hero and House of Flying Daggers director Zhang Yimou – stars Matt Damon as a mercenary pulled into a centuries-old battle between Chinese warriors and giant, lizard-like monsters.

He and fellow sellsword Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos) are on the hunt for precious “black powder” when they’re captured by the Nameless Order, an ancient organisation manning the Great Wall and preparing to defend their people from mythical beasts known as Tao Tei. Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.