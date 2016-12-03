TV Choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Ball And Boe: For one Night Only, ITV, Friday, 9pm

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will be bringing together their unique blend of extraordinary and exceptional talent alongside their infectious humour to this one-off TV special.

These two vocal powerhouses will take to the stage to perform some of their critically acclaimed hits, as well as brand new material from their upcoming new album ‘Together’ due for release on the 4th November and an exclusive medley from the global smash hit musical “Les Misérables”.

Viewers will also see the duo perform unique collaborations with the four time Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and singer songwriter Rick Astley.

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas, C4, Wednesday, 8pm

Kirstie Allsopp returns for the festive season, celebrating everything that makes a magical British Christmas. Kirstie takes inspiration from around the UK, from the snowcaps and castles of Scotland to the rolling hills of England and the lights of London.

In the first episode, Kirstie is in the Highlands, at Blair Castle’s Christmas Fair, and explores the wonderful world of Scottish craft, from tweed with a twist to glamourous handmade jewellery and pottery. In the show’s Christmas craft competition, leading craftsfolk compete to prepare the best gingerbread houses, Christmas trees and paper creations. Kirstie also learns some new skills, including how to create beautiful handmade decorations, presents and delicious food to spice up Yuletide.

Also on Channel 4: Finding My Twin Stranger, Weds 10pm

It is said that for every face there are seven doppelgängers, or near identical matches, around the world. Social media is fuelling a global phenomenon of people seeking their twin stranger.

The craze has caught the attention of leading twin experts at King’s College, London, who’ve been studying similarities between identical twins for years, but are now interested in what they can learn from non-related pairs. In a unique experiment, seven doubles, or doppelgänger pairs, have agreed to a series of tests, involving 2D and 3D facial comparison and DNA analysis.

They include 32-year-old Darren, from Glasgow, who discovered his doppelganger David, on Instagram. Both have worked as nightclub managers and even have matching quiffs. Twenty-year-old Fiorella, from London, travels to Missouri, USA to find her ‘twin’, Ambrosia.

BBC iPlayer: Planet Earth II - Jungles

Jungles provide the richest habitats on the planet - mysterious worlds of high drama where extraordinary animals attempt to survive in the most competitive place on earth.

BBC Three: Class

Facing an impossible choice, our heroes must use all they’ve learnt to save Earth. But how far are they prepared to go? And will they have to pay a price? Unable to recover from the truths they have faced, the gang has splintered. Liberated from enslavement, Quill prepares to take her revenge. But they must reunite when the Shadow Kin return.

Sky Box Sets: Olive Kitteridge

Oscar® winner Frances McDormand stars as the titular character in this critically acclaimed mini-series directed by Oscar® nominee Lisa Cholodenko and executive produced by Tom Hanks.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Elizabeth Strout, it tells the story of a seemingly placid New England town wrought with illicit affairs, crime and tragedy.From Thursday.

Amazon Prime: The Grand Tour

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are back with The Grand Tour. Follow them on their global adventure. New episodes stream every Friday. Three now available.

Sky Cinema: Midnight Special (2016, Sky 12)

Jeff Nichols follow-up to Shotgun Stories, Take Shelter and Mud dispenses with drawn-out build-up to drop you right into the thick of things, two men (Michael Shannon and Joel Edgerton) exchanging terse dialogue before bundling a curiously goggled young boy (Lieberher) into the back of a 1972 Chevy.

They’re clearly on the run, but from what? And why? The missing persons report glimpsed on a motel-room TV points to abduction and yet there’s no sign of struggle, the boy’s safety seems to be their number one concern.

What follows is a classic sci-fi chase film in the in the vein of Carpenter’s

Starman and Spielberg’s E.T.