TV choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Randox Health Grand National, Saturday, Coverage From 2pm, ITV and ITV Hub

ITV Racing’s coverage is the first time it has screened the race live from Aintree, and this year ITV will feature four support races in the build-up to the most famous event in racing, the Randox Health Grand National at 4.35pm,, concluding the three-day festival.

ITV Racing’s coverage will go behind the scenes at the course, featuring interviews with key figures including everyone from stable staff, trainers and owners through to the jockeys as well as racing legends, sampling the atmosphere in the grandstands, with pundits bringing an expert insight into the incredible challenge the course presents.

Joining Ed Chamberlain for expert analysis are former Grand National winners Sir AP McCoy (aboard Don’t Push it in 2010), and Mick Fitzgerald (on Rough Quest in 1996) along with Luke Harvey, with on-course reporting from Oli Bell and in the paddock with Alice Plunkett. Matt Chapman will have the latest betting news, and Brian Gleeson will provide expert analysis and an Irish angle on the action.

Lucy Verasamy will provide weather forecasts, Victoria Pendleton will report from behind the scenes, and expert Eva O’Donoghue will give her views from a veterinary perspective. Richard Hoiles will be in the commentary box.

Additionally, former ITV Racing presenter Brough Scott returns to bring his analysis and unique perspective to the day.

Alongside ITV’s coverage, an hour-long edition of The Opening Show, presented by Oli Bell, will air on ITV4 at 10am that morning to preview the day’s action.

ITV’s live coverage will also be simulcast on the ITV Hub, on web and app, for viewers to watch online, and the ITV Racing site - itv.com/racing.

BBC iPlayer: Jamie Johnson



The series focuses on Jamie, a pre-teen from Nottingham who lives and breathes football.

His only goal is to become a professional player, but his complicated private life may put obstacles in his way. The second series sees Jamie face his biggest challenge yet - himself.

BBC Three: I Shot My Parents

In the United States, on average, five parents a week are killed by their children.

I Shot My Parents, a compelling hour long documentary for BBC Three, follows the dramatic case of 14 year old Nathon Brooks from Washington State who in 2013 shot his parents while they slept.

Sky Box Sets: Atlanta

The series follows Earn (Donald Glover) during his daily life in Atlanta, Georgia, as he tries to redeem himself in the eyes of his ex-girlfriend (the mother of his daughter), his parents, and his cousin, who raps under the stage name “Paper Boi”.

Amazon Prime: Amazon Pilot Season: Oasis

Set in the near future, Oasis tells the story of priest Peter Leigh, who is called to a remote planet where a mysterious multinational company is building the first permanent off-Earth human colony. The planet, Oasis, is humanity’s last chance to escape from Earth’s impending collapse.

What's new on Netflix: The Get Down

It took film-maker Baz Luhrman 10 years to get this musical drama to the screen.

Although he grew up in Australia, he was interested in 1970s New York, an era that, despite the city facing bankruptcy, gave birth to three major music genres - hip-hop, disco and punk.

The first six episodes aired in August and September last year, now the rest of the run is here.

Sky Cinema: Star Trek Beyond (2016, Sky 12)

The USS Enterprise crew face a ruthless new enemy in this epic sci-fi adventure from Fast & Furious director Justin Lin.

When a devastating ambush leaves them stranded on an alien planet, Kirk (Chris Pine) and crew must regroup and take the fight to brutish villain Krall (Idris Elba).

The regulars – including the late Anton Yelchin – all play their part, but it’s the bromantic bickering between Spock (Zachary Quinto) and Karl Urban’s Bones that steals the show.

Forget the splashy special effects and world-saving shenanigans, it’s all about Bones growling “God damn it man” as a silent, stone-faced Spock slowly raises an eyebrow. From Friday.