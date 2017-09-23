TV Highlights AND TRAILER: The Deuce and Russia With Simon Reeve

The Deuce, Tuesday, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, 9pm

James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal star in a steamy drama following the legalisation, legitimisation and eventual cultural permeation of the porn industry in 1970s New York.

Created by George Pelecanos and David Simon (The Wire, Treme), The Deuce follows an interconnected web of narratives that begin with the politically motivated effort to ‘clean up’ Times Square by driving the pimps and prostitutes off the street, forcing them indoors where mafia backed massage parlours and the gradual legalisation of porn would eventually create a billion-dollar industry.

It’s in this rough and tumble world that we meet twin brothers Vincent and Frankie Martino (both played by James Franco). Vincent is a hard-working bartender with two kids, a wayward wife, and dreams of a better life, and Frankie is a freewheeling gambler with piling debts to the mob.

As Vincent looks for a way to both improve his situation and pay off his brother’s debts, he crosses paths with workers in the New York sex trade, including industry veteran Candy (Maggie Gyllenhaal), who is eyeing a new career in the burgeoning pornographic film business.

It’s an unlikely starting point for what is the dawn of a profitable, but dangerous and always controversial, new era.

Russia With Simon Reeve

Russia with Simon Reeve, BBC Two, Thursday, 9pm

In this new three-part series, Simon Reeve travels across the world’s biggest country, Russia.

On the centenary anniversary of the Russian Revolution, Simon’s journey will take him from the snow-capped volcanoes of the far east, through some of the remotest parts of our planet, to the great cities of the west, Moscow and St Petersburg.

Along the way he encounters an extraordinary cast of characters, including reindeer herders living in extreme temperatures, the former traffic cop whose followers believe he is the reincarnation of Jesus, Cossack law enforcers and a cheese entrepreneur beating western sanctions.

As well as braving conditions in some of most extreme places in the world, Simon and the team also experience first-hand what it’s like filming in Putin’s Russia when the team are repeatedly followed and detained by Russian authorities.

On the first leg of his journey Simon travels across Russia’s far east, from the rugged snow covered mountains of Kamchatka to Yakutia, the coldest inhabited region in the world.

He finds himself surrounded by erupting volcanoes and in an extreme climate where the only people making a living are reindeer herders in temperatures as low as -30C. Simon meets the indigenous people whose way of life is now threatened by changes to the climate.