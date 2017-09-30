TV Highlights AND VIDEO: The Last Post and The Apprentice

The Last Post, Sunday, BBC One, 9pm

Jessie Buckley (War and Peace), Jessica Raine, (Call The Midwife), Amanda Drew (Broadchurch), Ben Miles (The Crown) and Stephen Campbell Moore (History Boys) star alongside newcomer Jeremy Neumark-Jones in The Last Post, a sizzling six-part drama series set in the swinging Sixties.

Written by BAFTA winner Peter Moffat, The Last Post is based on childhood memories, his father’s career as an officer in the Royal Military Police and his mother’s struggle between being what the army required her to be and what she felt like being. The Last Post is a close up view of army life set in the heat, glamour and extreme danger of Aden in the 1960s.

Set in the shimmering heat of Aden (Yemen), the drama centres on a unit of Royal Military Police officers and their families. Their job is two-fold: half soldiers and half policemen who face constant insurgency and threat. Danger is everywhere. Hand grenades, mines and sniper attacks are a constant threat.

But life and love must continue. The Sixties are starting to swing: sexual liberation, polka dot bikinis, new music and prized copies of Vogue have reached the sun loungers of the glamorous BP Club.

Dashing, newlywed RMP Captain Joe Martin (Neumark-Jones) and his wife Honor (Buckley) arrive dressed like JFK and Jackie, full of excitement and ambition about the start of married life. A big new adventure. But how well does Honor know the man she’s just married?

Lord Sugar with the contestants

The Apprentice, Wednesday, BBC One, 9pm

The award-winning business show returns as Lord Sugar puts 18 new candidates through their paces in a series of challenges as they compete to win a life-changing £250,000 investment for their business, and Lord Sugar as their business partner.

Lord Sugar will be joined by business heavyweights Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner as the aspiring entrepreneurs embark on the gruelling 12 week selection process that will pit them against one another.

This year, the series has attracted applicants from a range of business sectors - from fashion and construction to floristry and engineering - who will have to adapt quickly to work as a team and avoid the boardroom firing. With tasks including creating a range of burgers, branding and selling robots, to planning a premium corporate experience at a sports event and running a doggy day care, the candidates will be tested outside their comfort zones to truly showcase their business know-how.

The selection process will throw the candidates into tasks that are bigger than ever, as Lord Sugar challenges the candidates to prove to him they would be able to grow a business in today’s tough climate - as he explains in the first boardroom of the series: “We’re in strange times now, with Brexit. But be under no illusion, in this process I’m the one who decides who’s going to remain and I’m the one who decides who’s going to leave - simple as that.”

Comedian Rhod Gilbert resumes his role at the helm of sister show You’re Fired, transmitting at 10pm each week on BBC Two, straight after the main show. Casting a wry eye over each week’s events, Rhod will be joined by a raft of celebrity fans and business professionals to dissect and debate the progress of the race to win the ultimate business opportunity.