What do you think should win Best Film at the Baftas?

The nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards have been announced - but who do you think should take home the prizes?

Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake and Hollywood love letter La La Land have both scored numerous nominations - and the winners will be revealed on February 12 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Here is the nomination list in full.

Best film:

Arrival - Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, Daniel Blake - Rebecca O'Brien

La La Land - Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Manchester By The Sea - Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh

Moonlight - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

Outstanding British Film:

American Honey - Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

Denial - Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - David Yates, JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty

Notes On Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

Under The Shadow - Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:

The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language:

Dheepan - Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta - Pedro Almodovar

Mustang - Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert

Son Of Saul - Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary:

13th - Ava DuVernay

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years - Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress - Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner - Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Animated Film:

Finding Dory - Andrew Stanton

Kubo And The Two Strings - Travis Knight

Moana - Ron Clements, John Musker

Zootropolis - Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Director:

Arrival - Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

Original Screenplay:

Hell Or High Water - Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake - Paul Laverty

La La Land - Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight - Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay:

Arrival - Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridhe - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion - Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford

Leading Actor:

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling - La La Land

Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress:

Amy Adams - Arrival

Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone - La La Land

Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman - Jackie

Supporting Actor:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel - Lion

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Supporting Actress:

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Viola Davis - Fences

Original Music:

Arrival - Johann Johannsson

Jackie - Mica Levi

La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography:

Arrival - Bradford Young

Hell Or High Water - Giles Nuttgens

La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Lion - Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey

Editing:

Arrival - Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert

La La Land - Tom Cross

Manchester By The Sea - Jennifer Lame

Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel

Production Design:

Doctor Strange - John Bush, Charles Wood

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land - Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

Costume Design:

Allied - Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle

Jackie - Madeline Fontaine

La La Land - Mary Zophres

Make up and hair:

Doctor Strange - Jeremy Woodhead

Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas

Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Nominees tbc

Sound:

Arrival - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright

La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

Special visual effects:

Arrival - Louis Morin

Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Rogue One: A Star Wars History - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

British short animation:

The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Tough - Jennifer Zheng

British short film:

Consumed - Richard John Seymour

Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell

Mouth Of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland