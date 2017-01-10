What do you think should win Best Film at the Baftas?

The nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards have been announced - but who do you think should take home the prizes?
Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake and Hollywood love letter La La Land have both scored numerous nominations - and the winners will be revealed on February 12 at the Royal Albert Hall.
Here is the nomination list in full.
Best film:
Arrival - Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder
I, Daniel Blake - Rebecca O'Brien
La La Land - Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Manchester By The Sea - Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh
Moonlight - Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
Outstanding British Film:
American Honey - Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy
Denial - Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - David Yates, JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram
I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty
Notes On Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison
Under The Shadow - Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:
The Girl With All the Gifts - Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language:
Dheepan - Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta - Pedro Almodovar
Mustang - Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert
Son Of Saul - Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
Toni Erdmann - Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
Documentary:
13th - Ava DuVernay
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years - Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress - Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner - Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
Animated Film:
Finding Dory - Andrew Stanton
Kubo And The Two Strings - Travis Knight
Moana - Ron Clements, John Musker
Zootropolis - Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Director:
Arrival - Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake - Ken Loach
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
Original Screenplay:
Hell Or High Water - Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake - Paul Laverty
La La Land - Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight - Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay:
Arrival - Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridhe - Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures - Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion - Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals - Tom Ford
Leading Actor:
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling - La La Land
Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress:
Amy Adams - Arrival
Emily Blunt - The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone - La La Land
Meryl Streep - Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman - Jackie
Supporting Actor:
Aaron Taylor-Johnson - Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel - Lion
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Supporting Actress:
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Viola Davis - Fences
Original Music:
Arrival - Johann Johannsson
Jackie - Mica Levi
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals - Abel Korzeniowski
Cinematography:
Arrival - Bradford Young
Hell Or High Water - Giles Nuttgens
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Lion - Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals - Seamus McGarvey
Editing:
Arrival - Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge - John Gilbert
La La Land - Tom Cross
Manchester By The Sea - Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals - Joan Sobel
Production Design:
Doctor Strange - John Bush, Charles Wood
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! - Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land - Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Nocturnal Animals - Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
Costume Design:
Allied - Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins - Consolata Boyle
Jackie - Madeline Fontaine
La La Land - Mary Zophres
Make up and hair:
Doctor Strange - Jeremy Woodhead
Florence Foster Jenkins - J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Hacksaw Ridge - Shane Thomas
Nocturnal Animals - Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Nominees tbc
Sound:
Arrival - Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon - Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
Hacksaw Ridge - Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright
La La Land - Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson
Special visual effects:
Arrival - Louis Morin
Doctor Strange - Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them - Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Rogue One: A Star Wars History - Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
British short animation:
The Alan Dimension - Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
A Love Story - Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Tough - Jennifer Zheng
British short film:
Consumed - Richard John Seymour
Home - Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell
Mouth Of Hell - Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
The Party - Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
Standby - Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland