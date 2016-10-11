What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

HIM, Wednesday, ITV, 9pm

Created by BAFTA winning writer, Paula Milne, HIM is a new three-part ‘domestic horror’ that focuses on a 17-year-old boy known only throughout the drama as ‘HIM’ who is caught in limbo between childhood and adulthood.

Trapped in emotional flux between the two homes of his divorced parents, each now remarried with new families, ‘HIM’ is the cuckoo in both their nests, a reminder of the failure of their past and a threat to their new-found domestic bliss.

Like any teenager, he is riding a rollercoaster of confusing emotions and finds it hard to process his feelings, but ‘HIM’ has the added complication of a primal struggle to contain the terrifying secret of a supernatural power he has inherited from his grandfather. With only his aging grandmother understanding his gift, ‘HIM’ must fight his anger and frustration to take control and use his powers for good before they end in tragedy.

Starring newcomer Fionn Whitehead, Katherine Kelly, James Murray, Patrick Robinson, Lucy Liemann and Simona Brown, this striking and original drama focuses on life’s major themes: the painful breakdown of relationships, love, loss, betrayal and passion. In episode one, with the repercussions his parents’ divorce and their consequent remarriages knocking HIM’s (Fionn Whitehead) world out of balance, he finds himself struggling with adolescence, failing grades and feelings he cannot control. However, unlike other teenagers, HIM has the additional pressure of learning to master his inherited telekinetic powers.

Living in between both his parents’ houses, HIM feels ousted by their respective new families.

Ordinary Lies, Tuesday, 9pm, BBC One

Based at a call centre and warehouse of a sports sales company in Wales, the six-part drama will introduce viewers to a fresh array of compelling and clandestine characters, with each episode delving into one of their tangled web of torrid secrets and lies.

The first episode of the new series sees affable Head of Sales, Joe (O’Neill), go to drastic measures to watch over his family when he suspects his wife of having an affair. Installing hidden cameras in his home in an act of desperation, will he soon realise that ignorance is bliss?

His suspicious actions don’t bypass the all-seeing eye of General Manager and disciplinarian, Jenna (Griffin). Highly organised and always immaculately dressed, Jenna takes everything in her stride, much to the awe of her meek PA, Holly (Nixon), whose insecurities make her constantly feel that others lives are more exciting than her own. However, little does Holly know that under Jenna’s composed exterior, a dark past is lurking.

Meanwhile, down in the warehouse, despite having a tough exterior and sharp tongue, gregarious Forklift Driver Wendy Walker (Staton) proves she will go to any lengths to protect those she loves. Prankster Warehouse Manager Toke (Fry) has an alter-ego that puts his generous nature to the test and one half of office couple, Warehouse Picker Fletch (Di Angelo) finds his happy marriage threatened when he is reunited with his estranged father.

BBC iPlayer

The Hip Hop World News

Acclaimed British rapper Rodney P T reveals a fascinating alternative version of reality as seen from the perspective of a culture which was created in the black and Latino ghettos of 1970s New York, and has since evolved into a world-dominating cultural powerhouse.

BBC Three

American High School

In this brand new six-part series, BBC Three has unprecedented access to Orangeburg-Wilkinson, a majority African-American High School in South Carolina.

It follows a charismatic principal and his students over the course of one school year.

Sky Box Sets

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-11

With season 12 coming to Sky Living this week, seasons one to 11 of the acclaimed police drama become available with Sky Box Sets as an elite team of FBI profilers attempt to hunt down America’s most twisted criminals.From Wednesday.

Amazon Prime

Versailles

Versailles, 1667. Haunted by the trauma of the Fronde as the nobles of his court begin to rebel against the monarchy, Louis XIV(George Blagden) in his 28th year in a Machiavellian political move decides to make the nobility submit by imposing a definite move of the court from Paris to Versailles, his father’s former hunting lodge.