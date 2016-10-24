What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

The Moonstone, Monday to Friday, BBC One, 2.15pm

Brand new five-part costume drama adaptation, starring John Thomson (Cold Feet, The Fast Show) and Sarah Hadland (Miranda, The Job Lot).

A diamond goes missing after a party at an English country house, and numerous suspects have a motive for its disappearance. The charismatic Franklin Blake (Joshua Silver) realises he can only win the heart of his true love, the beautiful and independent Rachel Verinder (Terenia Edwards), if he finds the thief.

He persuades the celebrated detective Sergeant Cuff (John Thomson) out of retirement to assist him in investigating the theft and, with the help of the Verinder family’s trusted servant Gabriel Betteredge (Leo Wringer), they travel between London and Yorkshire in their quest.

Full of cliffhangers, tragedy and intrigue, The Moonstone is the perfect treat for BBC One Daytime viewers.

Wilkie Collins’ famous book not only created the template for Agatha Christie and all who came after, it invented the modern detective mystery novel. Screenwriters Rachel Flowerday and Sasha Hails told us: “When the opportunity arose to develop a literary adaptation for the BBC’s Love to Read season, Wilkie Collins’ The Moonstone leapt to mind.

“The book that T.S. Eliot called “the first and greatest of English detective novels” created the country house mystery genre, is a true classic of Victorian fiction and, maybe most importantly of all, is a rip-roaring page-turner of a story to boot.

“True to expectation, The Moonstone has been – if you’ll excuse the pun – a gem of a novel to adapt.”

Conviction, Wednesday, Sky Living, 9pm

Brand new and exclusive: Hayley Atwell stars in Sky Living’s latest must-see show.

British actress and all-round super-heroine Hayley Atwell (Marvel’s Agent Carter) stars in a compelling and fast-paced legal thriller that proves that, when it comes to justice, nothing is ever black and white. Hayes Morrison (Atwell) is a brilliant lawyer and formerly a first daughter of the United States.

However, she’s also struggling to find her place in the world and battling her own demons, something her opponent New York District Attorney Conner Wallace (Eddie Cahill, CSI:NY) is eager to exploit. When he blackmails Hayes with jail time for drug possession, her one way out is to join the Conviction Integrity Unit, investigating cases where there is a credible chance the conviction was wrongful. Cornered, Hayes accepts the offer.

Each file the CIU team opens is provocative, socially relevant and emotionally charged. With only five days to conclude each case the team must work as a unit – which isn’t easy while the continuing personal and professional rivalry between Hayes and Wallace makes their alliance all the more volatile. However, the clock is ticking, and Hayes may be the only chance for those who have otherwise been failed by the system.

This week also sees the return of the long-running and much-loved medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, as well as thrilling new episodes of The Blacklist starring James Spader.

And we aren’t stopping there. This autumn will see the return of the criminally good detective caper Elementary, which will be celebrating its 100th episode this season. Not to mention that Sky Living will be the only place you’ll be able to see the sixth season of the Shonda Rhimes smash Scandal.

BBC iPlayer: HyperNormalisation

Our world is strange and often fake and corrupt. But we think it’s normal because we can’t see anything else. HyperNormalisation is the story of how we got here and pierces the veil of what’s behind it..

BBC Three: Class - Nightvisiting

London is infiltrated by an eerie alien with the ability to morph into the shape of lost loved ones. Tanya has an unexpected visitor and she’s not the only one, as Ram and Miss Quill face their own startling visitors. Confronted with these emotional encounters, the team must overcome the persuasion of this new threat, and battle through the streets.

Sky Box Sets: Hello Ladies The Movie & Season 1

Hello Ladies: The Movie accompanies Stephen Merchant’s six-part series of the same name on Sky Box Sets, both following a hapless English software designer searching for the woman of his dreams in the glamorous world of LA.

Amazon Prime: Goliath

Once a powerful lawyer, Billy McBride is now burned out and washed up. When he reluctantly agrees to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against the biggest client of Cooperman & McBride, the massive law firm he helped create, Billy and his ragtag team uncover a vast and deadly conspiracy, pitting them all in a life or death trial.

Sky Cinema: Goosebumps (2015, Sky PG)

All hell breaks loose when the monsters from RL Stine’s bestselling books suddenly become very real. Essentially a modern twist on Monster Squad, this horror-comedy romp revolves around a teenager (Minnette’s Zach) who’s recently upped sticks and moved to a sleepy little town with mum Amy Ryan. Things look promising when he clocks eyes on girl next door

Hannah (Rush), but her overprotective oddball of a dad (Black) is having none of it. The reason? He’s none other than RL Stine and one false move could unleash the hordes of ghosts and ghouls locked away in his library. Highlights include freeze-gun wielding zombies and a sadistic ventriloquist’s dummy.

Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Saturday (5th November).