What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Damilola, Our Loved Boy, BBC One, Monday, 8.30pm

Gripping, feature-length drama that tells the true story of the family of Damilola Taylor, going beyond the headlines to reveal a surprising and affecting portrait of family, fatherhood, loss and love.

The shocking death of ten year old Damilola Taylor in 2000 saw an innocent schoolboy lose his life on the streets of London. In front of the world’s media, his parents embarked on a gruelling path to find justice - but behind closed doors, how could their love survive such private grief?

This feature-length drama reveals the personal story behind the headlines, immersing us in Damilola’s world, exploring his journey from Lagos to London, and his family’s quest for justice. Told primarily from the point of view of Damilola’s father, Richard Taylor OBE, this is a surprising, intimate and deeply moving story of fatherhood, family and hope.

The film has been made with the support of the Taylor family.

Writer Levi David Addai said: “I think it’s right that the nation gets to see the real family behind the story, to help it move on from just ‘a piece of tragic news’. I remember there was a notion that this was ‘a poor immigrant family, who came over to England and then lost their child’. In fact they were a comfortable middle-class family.

“He and Gloria had both lived and studied in the UK in the 1970s and had their first two children in the UK, before Richard moved back to Nigeria for National service.

“Then in 2000 the family decided to return to the UK to get medical care for one of their children, the care they deserved because they are a British citizen.

“A few months later Damilola was killed.”

Dark Heart, ITV Encore, Wednesday, 9pm

Detective Inspector William Wagstaffe (Tom Riley), 32, is haunted by the murder of his parents during a family holiday in Spain when he was 16 years old. The killers are still at large and ‘Staffe’ is unable to let go until he finds them.

It is probably no coincidence that after leaving school and joining the police force he rose quickly through the ranks to become Detective Inspector before the age of thirty.

Staffe is taking some long overdue leave to continue the investigation into his parents’ murder and is about to board his flight to Spain when he is called by his loyal Detective Sergeant,

Josie Chancellor (Anjli Mohindra), to say that they need him as a man has been found murdered.

The disturbingly gruesome fashion the victim has been killed raises alarm bells and the pressure is on Staffe to find the murderer.

Told across a stifling week during an August heatwave in London the two hour episode of Dark Heart follows DI Wagstaffe and his team investigate what unfolds to be not one but a string of horrifyingly brutal murders the victims of which are men who have been accused of sexual offences against children but have never been convicted for their alleged crimes.

Staffe feels sure he knows what is driving the killer but finding a connection between the murder victims or even those abused by the murder victims frustratingly eludes him.

As dogged and determined as ever Staffe pushes the boundaries in searching for the killer but the truth he finally uncovers is more surprising and shocking than he could ever have imagined.

Charlotte Riley and Miranda Raison also star in the drama.

BBC iPlayer: The Code -Series 2

Australian political thriller series. Jesse and Ned Banks are confronted with the terrifying possibility of being extradited to the US to face serious charges in an American court.

BBC Three: Class - Co-Owner Of A Lonely Heart

April starts to feel effects of sharing her heart with Corakinus. When April’s estranged father makes a startling appearance she confronts him with Shadow Kin force, manifesting traits of the Shadow Kin leader. Frightened by this extraordinary new-found power, April seeks comfort in Ram, and vows to reclaim her heart.

Sky Box Sets: Elementary: Seasons 1-4

Jonny Lee Miller stars as detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr Joan Watson in this slick contemporary take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic literary detective series. Set in New York City, the drama follows the contrary crime-solving duo as they crack the NYPD’s most difficult cases and viewers can catch all of the action so far with Sky Box Sets and NOW TV.

Amazon Prime: Crisis In Six Scenes

A comedy that takes place in the 1960s during turbulent times in the United States and a middle class suburban family is visited by a guest who turns their household completely upside down.

Sky Cinema: Krampus (2015, Sky 15)

The demonic alter ego of jolly St Nick terrorises a dysfunctional family who lose the Christmas spirit. The immortal tagline of festive frightener Christmas Slay read ‘He knows if you’ve been bad or good – and he’s got an axe!’ The Krampus doesn’t have an axe, but being a nightmarish bogeyman with an army of sinister sidekicks including nail gun-wielding gingerbread men means he doesn’t really need one. Successfully combining belly laughs with body blows, Michael Dougherty’s seasonal horror-comedy stars Adam Scott, Toni Collette and David Koechner.

Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Sunday.