Which ex-Sunderland footballer is off to the jungle with Carol Vorderman for I'm A Celebrity...?

Former Sunderland footballer Wayne Bridge is off to the jungle in the latest series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 36-year-old, who had a loan spell at the Stadium of Light back in 2012, will be joined by North East Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, 26.

Ex-footballer Wayne Bridge during his time at Sunderland.

Also in the running to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle are comedian Joel Dommett, 30, radio presenter and model Lisa Snowdon, 44, Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek, 28, TV star Carol Vorderman, 55, and Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, 28.

BGT star and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, 23, and ex-Strictly Come Dancing star, Ola Jordan, 34, will be swapping the dance floor for the jungle floor, and completing the line-up are Eastenders veteran Larry Lamb, 69, Homes Under The Hammer host Martin Roberts, 53, and broadcasting legend, Danny Baker, 59.

The 12 celebrities will leave showbiz glamour behind and enter the camp in the Australian bush on Sunday, 13 November.

The show, hosted by Ant and Dec, sees the campers living in a jungle camp in basic conditions, and competing in challenges and stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials to win food and treats.

Scarlett Moffatt from Gogglebox. Pic: Youtube/Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

ITV2's spin-off show is being renamed and will have new presenters and a new format.

I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp, which will follow the main ITV programme, will be hosted by former winners Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon and Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison, as well as South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey.

* I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday, 13 November, at 9pm on ITV1.